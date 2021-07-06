Weather Alert: Heat Advisory, T’storm Risk Today

*** A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from this afternoon through Wednesday evening for northern RI and northern Bristol and Plymouth counties in MA, including Woonsocket, Smithfield, Pawtucket, Taunton and Attleboro. A combination of highs in the low 90s and high humidity will push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. ***

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot, humid and breezy with the potential for strong and severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, near 80 at the coast.

While most of the day is dry, any storms that develop (mainly between 2PM and 8PM) could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts

AT THE BEACH: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs near 80. Be careful in the water as there is a moderate risk for rip currents.

TONIGHT: Evening storms come to an end, then partly cloudy, warm and humid. Patchy fog. Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid with mostly sunny skies. Another passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY: Warm & humid. Chance for a few showers, especially at night. Not as hot, near 80