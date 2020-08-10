Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Today, Heat Index 93-97° Inland

**HEAT ADVISORY for Monday and Tuesday in Providence and Kent Counties in Rhode Island and Northern Bristol County, Western Plymouth County, Norfolk County and Worcester County in MA. Heat index values are expected to rise into the mid to upper 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoons.**

TODAY: Patchy fog at dawn, and then mostly sunny, hot and humid with inland highs in the low 90s, but the heat index in the mid 90s. Highs in the mid 80s at the coast. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening. Winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Warm and humid with patchy fog developing. Lows near 72.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with highs around 91 with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s at times. Skies will be mostly sunny.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs near 90. The Heat Index in the mid to upper 90s at times.

