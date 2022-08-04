***A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of southern New England (except the Cape and Islands) for Thursday and Friday. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will push the heat index to near or above 100F for several hours from the late morning through early evening***

TODAY: ***HEAT ADVISORY*** Patchy morning fog giving way to mostly sunny skies. Hot, humid and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast. Heat index 95-100 inland. Southwest winds 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight chance for an isolated shower in the evening in northern RI. Otherwise, warm and humid with patchy coastal fog. Lows 70-75. Southwest winds 5-10mph

FRIDAY: ***HEAT ADVISORY*** Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny, hot and very humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. The highest risk for storms will be in northern RI. Any storms that develop could be slow-moving and contain heavy downpours. Highs in the mid-90s inland mid 80s at the coast. Heat indices 98-105 inland. Southwest winds 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Patchy fog at dawn. Then partly sunny, hot and very humid with a chance for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Any storms that develop could contain heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 inland, low 80s at the coast.