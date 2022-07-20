Good morning. Day 2 of our likely heat wave is underway, and it will be even hotter and more humid than yesterday. In fact, today and tomorrow will be the most stifling of the week. In response, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of our area from 11AM-8PM today and Thursday. The combination of high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and elevated humidity levels will push the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, to 95-100.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, dress in loose-fitting, light-weight clothing, take frequent breaks if working outside and check on the elderly and pets.

We’re expecting temperatures to warm up quickly under sunny skies today, with inland areas reaching highs in the mid 90s, with dew points in the upper 70s. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Those on-shore winds will keep temperatures at the shore cooler than inland areas, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for southern RI and southeastern MA from 11AM to 11PM due to high ground level ozone concentrations.

If you’re heading to the beach, look for hazy sun and highs around 86.

Like yesterday, be extra cautious in the water, as parts of the coast still have a moderate risk for rip currents.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

It stays warm and humid this evening and tonight, with a clear start and then turning partly cloudy with patchy fog possible by dawn. Very warm and humid, 80s in the early evening hours, 70s overnight.

Thursday begins with patchy morning fog at the coast, otherwise it turns partly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. Highs will be near 90 inland and low 80s at the coast. South winds will be around 10-20mph. Despite being a few degrees cooler than today, the dew points will be higher, keeping the heat index around 95-100 again.

An approaching cold front Thursday evening will bring a slight” chance of a strong thunderstorm near sunset, mainly north and west of Providence. Most, if not all, of the day looks dry dry.