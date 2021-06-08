Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Inland; Feel Like Temps 94-98 This Afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY has been re-issued for northern Bristol County, MA and inland Rhode Island (Providence and Kent Counties) from 11AM until 8PM. Feels like temps (the heat index) will rise up to 93-98 at times

TODAY: Early morning coastal fog. Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Highs 87-92 inland, around 75-80 at the coast. Chance of a passing thunderstorm late day/evening, however most of the day will be dry. Southwest winds 5-12 mph

Beach Forecast: Fog at the coast this morning will gradually give way to partial hazy sun. Not as warm as inland, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low clouds and fog return tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with areas of fog. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Lows 65-70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still very warm and very humid. Chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Less humid and not as hot with sunshine…highs in the mid to upper 70s.

