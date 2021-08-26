Weather Alert: Heat Advisory; Heat Index Near 100 This Afternoon

TODAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. A “slight chance” for an isolated and quick thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening, but most areas remain dry. High near 92 inland. Feel like temperatures near 100 away from the coast.

AT THE BEACH: Another great summer day at the shore. Sunny, warm and dry. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, warm, humid. 80s early evening, 70s late night

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Still hot and humid. Slight chance of passing shower or t’storm in the afternoon and evening…but once again most of the day looks dry. Highs around 90 inland, mid 80s at the coast

FRIDAY NIGHT: Humid and warm start but turning less humid by dawn… lows in the upper 60s

THIS WEEKEND: Much Cooler

SATURDAY: Cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A light shower is possible, but most of the day looks dry. Highs only in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, more humid, with highs in the upper 70s to 80. A chance of a few showers, mostly at night.