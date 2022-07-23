Happy Saturday!

It still looks like a 6-day heat wave is in the works, as we expect 90+ degree heat to continue through at least Sunday (and possibly Monday afternoon)

HEAT INDEX (feel like temperatures) will be close to 100° this afternoon and potentially higher by Sunday Afternoon. This is a result of humidity levels that are expected to rise again this weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY is back into effect both today and Sunday as temperatures remain hot, and the heat index picks back up above 95°.

Below are the criteria for various heat-related categories.

With the heat index being close to 100 today and potentially higher on Sunday, another Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM this morning through to 8 PM Sunday night.

If you are planning on heading towards the coast to try and stay cool in the water, please use extra caution. We have a moderate risk for Rip Currents, please try and swim in areas where lifeguards are present.

POOR AIR QUALITY TODAY

An Air Quality Alert has also been issued for part of our area, particularly along the coast. High levels of Ozone will lead to unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. Please try and stay safe and cool.