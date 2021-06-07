Weather Alert: Heat Advisory for Some Inland Areas Today

Good morning. The hot and humid stretch of weather continues for the next few days. Providence hit 93° yesterday afternoon, and highs today will be nearly as warm. In addition, the humidity will be a bit higher. The combination has parts of our area under a Heat Advisory. Currently, the advisory is in effect for northern Bristol County, MA, but it will be toasty everywhere away from the coast with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be breezy, from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

With the heat, drink plenty of fluids, dress in light-weight, loose-fitting clothing, try to stay in air-conditioning or out of the sun. Make sure to check on your neighbors and that any pets have fresh water and a shady spot to rest.

The heat index will be highest in northern Bristol County, MA, but similar feels like temps are expected in northern Rhode Island. So, don’t be surprised if the heat advisory gets expanded into northern Rhode Island.

Winds off the cooler ocean waters will keep temperatures more comfortable at the coast. Like yesterday, highs will climb to between 75-80 at the beaches with hazy sun. Water temperatures are in the upper 50s.

The humidity will be uncomfortably high today through Wednesday — dew points will be well into the 60s to near 70. Late in the week, however, we’ll get some relief.

In addition to the humidity dropping, temperatures will also cool back into the 70s starting on Thursday.

