***A HEAT ADVISORY continues for most of southern New England until 8 PM TUESDAY. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will push the heat index to near or above 100F for several hours from the late morning through early evening on Monday***

TODAY: Patchy early morning fog… Hot, humid and breezy with mostly sunny skies. Near record high temperatures in the low to mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast. The record high for August 8 is 95 from 1909. The heat index will climb to 102 inland. Small chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Very warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows staying in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Hot, breezy and humid with partly sunny skies. A chance for showers and thunderstorms by evening and at night. Humid in the low to mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast. The heat index up to 105. Southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.

WEDNESDAY: Still humid but not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms…. Highs in the low 80s