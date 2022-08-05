Good morning. It’s going to be another day of oppressive heat and humidity in southern New England with a Heat Advisory for all but Block Island and Nantucket. The combination of highs in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will push feel like temperatures back to near 100. Take it easy and don’t forget to check on the elderly and pets.

Patchy morning fog and low clouds will gradually thin to partial hazy sun today. Overall, there will be more clouds around than yesterday, with highs in the low to mid-90s inland. In addition to the hot weather, we’re also tracking the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

While a storm is possible anywhere and at anytime, the risk is highest in northern communities from about 1PM to 8PM. Any storms that pop up could contain heavy rain and be slow-moving.

Meanwhile, at the beach temperatures will top out in the 80s with southwest winds at 5-10mph. Fog gradually thins to partly sunny skies with an isolated shower possible.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

It stays uncomfortably warm and humid tonight, with patchy fog, low clouds and a random shower. Lows remain in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Remaining Hot and Humid, Isolated T’Storm

The beat goes on this weekend, with continued hot and humid conditions. Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s on Saturday and then back into the low 90s on Sunday. Both days have the chance for a random thunderstorm to develop, but most areas will remain dry.

The heat index will still be in the upper 90s to low 100s into early next week. Beyond Tuesday, rain chances look to go up and temperatures are expected to cool off.