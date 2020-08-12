Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Continues, A Few T’Storms Possible

HEAT ADVISORY continues through 8PM this evening for most of Southern New England. Heat index values are expected to climb to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

TODAY: Early morning coastal fog and an isolated shower. Partly to mostly cloudy, still hot and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs near 90° inland, mid 80s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Still muggy, with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower. Lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Warm, but not as humid with a mix of clouds and sun and a slight chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s at the shore.