Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Again Today; PM Shower/T’Storm Threat

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A “HEAT ADVISORY” is once again in effect for inland areas from noon until 8pm. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will push the heat index (Feel like temperatures) to 94-97 this afternoon. Take it easy, drink plenty of fluids and check on elderly neighbors and relatives.

TODAY: Patchy AM Fog and showers ending early…. Clouds break for some partial hazy sun. Hot and humid with highs 85-90 inland, low 80s at the coast. West winds 5-10 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

BEACH FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog, giving way to some hazy sun. A chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. A bit warmer with the upper 70s to low 80s.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Any evening showers and thunderstorms come to an end. Gradually clearing and turning less humid… lows 60-65.

THURSDAY: Very comfortable. Less humid and not as hot with sunshine…highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Looks dry and cooler. Highs around 72.

FRI NIGHT: A chance of showers late at night… lows in the mid 50s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/4/2020: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams