Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Again Today; PM Shower/T’Storm Threat

A “HEAT ADVISORY” is once again in effect for inland areas from noon until 8pm. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will push the heat index (Feel like temperatures) to 94-97 this afternoon. Take it easy, drink plenty of fluids and check on elderly neighbors and relatives.

TODAY: Patchy AM Fog and showers ending early…. Clouds break for some partial hazy sun. Hot and humid with highs 85-90 inland, low 80s at the coast. West winds 5-10 mph

BEACH FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog, giving way to some hazy sun. A chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. A bit warmer with the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Any evening showers and thunderstorms come to an end. Gradually clearing and turning less humid… lows 60-65.

THURSDAY: Very comfortable. Less humid and not as hot with sunshine…highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Looks dry and cooler. Highs around 72.

FRI NIGHT: A chance of showers late at night… lows in the mid 50s.