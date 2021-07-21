Weather Alert: Hazy, Strong T’Storms Possible This Afternoon/Evening

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, hazy, warm and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms… some storms could become strong/severe with heavy rain, strong damaging wind gusts and hail.

The risk of severe storms is highest between 3pm to 8pm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph, but stronger in any thunderstorms.

AT THE BEACH: Patchy fog and hazy sun in the morning will give way to the potential for showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. Most, if not all, of the morning and early afternoon are dry. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Early evening thunderstorms ending between 8-9pm with clearing skies. Turning less humid. Lows in the low 60s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Less humid, pleasant and dry. A sunny start will give way to turning partly sunny skies. Highs near 80.

Be sure to tune in for Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats all this week on 12 News at 5:30 p.m.