Weather Alert: Hazy, Hot and Humid with Isolated Thunderstorms

HEAT ADVISORY for Providence, Kent and Bristol and Washington Counties in RI and Bristol County in MA. “Feels like” temperatures could reach 100-104 this afternoon.

AIR QUALITY ALERT for South County and Newport County in RI this afternoon and evening. Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to be high. Those with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should take it easy .

TODAY: Hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms… Patchy morning fog will give way to partial sunshine, highs around 93 inland, low to mid 80s at the coast. The heat index (feel-like temperatures), between 98° to 103° for inland areas.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and turning less humid. Still warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and not quite as humid. Highs around 91.

