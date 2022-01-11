Weather Alert: Frigid Feel Today, Wind Chills Near/Below Zero Most of the Day

TODAY: Quick snow showers early this morning may bring a slick coating of snow in some areas…. otherwise sunny and frigid with near steady temperatures between 10-15.

Gusty winds this morning will add to the cold feel with wind chills 0 to -10 in the morning. Diminishing winds later in the day. NW winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20mph in the morning.

TONIGHT: Clear skies early, very cold but with less wind. Lows 5-10 early in the night and then gradually climbing after midnight back into the ‘teens to low 20s by dawn.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start, but otherwise moderating temperatures in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 with gusty southwest winds 15-25 mph.