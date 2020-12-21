Weather Alert: Freezing Fog/Mist Leading to Icy Start

Good morning and welcome to winter 2021–at least the calendar version of it. The Winter Solstice occurred at 5:02AM EST this morning, when the sun’s direct rays were over the Tropic of Capricorn. It marks the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. How fitting on this first morning of the winter season that we’re in a weather alert–concerned with the threat of freezing fog, mist and drizzle leading to areas of black ice. Untreated roads, bridges, sidewalks, parking lots and steps could be slick. Please use extra caution!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM, due to the visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less at times. Temperatures will gradually warm through the morning, but mostly cloudy skies will continue for much of the day, as a weak storm system passes well to our southeast.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

The Cape and islands have been clipped by some light showers overnight and early this morning and that will gradually end, but the cloudiness will be tough to shake through the day…

Including this evening, unfortunately. The Great Conjunction will be in our sky 4PM to 6:30PM in the west. We’ll need some breaks in the clouds to see it…and that’s possible.

As the evening and night goes on, we’ll hold on to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are likely to drop to near and below freezing again, and areas of freezing fog are possible. That means untreated surfaces could once again to icy. Use caution if you’re traveling late tonight or early Tuesday morning.