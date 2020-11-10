Weather Alert: Foggy Start, Warm Sun this Afternoon

**A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for coastal areas of RI, MA and CT until 9AM. Fog is reducing visibility below 1/4 mile in spots. Gradual clearing expected through the mid/late morning.**

TODAY: Patchy low clouds and fog along the coast in the morning, then mostly sunny, continued warm and dry… Highs 70-75 inland, mid to upper 60s at the shore. The record to beat for today, November 10, is 73 from 1999. Southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with increasing clouds and fog developing… lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY (Veteran’s Day): Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a few showers by afternoon and evening. Not a “washout”. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Southwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

