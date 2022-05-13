All of a sudden it feels like we flipped the switch to summer. Just like yesterday, the next few days will feature temperatures running well above average, with a hint of humidity to go along with it. Afternoon highs inland will be between 75-80 making it a great weekend to grab a bite to eat outdoors.

One weather hazard we’ll be facing the next few nights and early mornings is dense fog, reducing visibility below 1/4 mile at times. A Dense Fog Advisory as been issued for all of RI and eastern MA until 8AM this morning.

The fog will gradually lift and then between 8-11AM, with most inland areas turning mostly sunny, warm and dry for the afternoon.

The warmest spots today will be well inland. As wind turn south this afternoon, temperatures along the coast will be about 10 degrees cooler, in the upper 60s.

In fact, there are some indications that low clouds and fog could linger along the coast today as south winds bring the warm humid over the cooler ocean waters.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

It stays very mild this evening and tonight, with another round of fog and low clouds likely. Overnight lows will dip to near 60.

THIS WEEKEND: Warm Temperatures Continue; Early Fog to Partial Sun

The upcoming weekend will be warm and even a bit muggy, letting us know that summer is right around the corner. It’s not the brightest of weekends, with low clouds and fog in the mornings thinning for a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoons. We’ll have to watch for an isolated shower, too, with the highest chance of seeing some rain on Saturday evening and Saturday night.

If you’re thinking about hitting the beach, keep in mind the water temperature is only in the upper 40s, which will impact the air temperature at the shore. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, and you’ll be fighting some low clouds and fog each morning and again in the evening and night.

Right now we’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday night, when a total lunar eclipse takes place.https://www.wpri.com/dont-miss/total-lunar-eclipse-with-super-flower-blood-moon-to-be-visible-this-weekend/embed/#?secret=wWXeRaBLi6Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night