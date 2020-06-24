Weather Alert: Fog This Morning, Shower/T’Storm this Afternoon

Good morning! It’s very humid today with low clouds and patchy fog in the morning slowly thinning to partial hazy sun. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and early evening, mainly away from the coast. Any storms that develop could contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

It will be another warm day, with highs in the mid 80s inland.

Temperatures will be cooler at the shore, with breezy south winds and lots of clouds. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s at the shore. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph this afternoon.

After an isolated early evening shower, it will be dry tonight with clearing skies. It will also turn less humid. Late night lows will be a little cooler–dropping to 60-65 by dawn.