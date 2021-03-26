Weather Alert: Fog and Showers Early Today, Windy Late; More Rain Likely Sunday

Good morning. We have a bit of an unsettled day ahead of us. While it won’t be a washout, we’ll see some scattered showers and eventually some stronger wind gusts by evening. Early this morning, it’s once again the fog that might slow you down for the AM commute. Visibility has dropped across much of southern New England, especially near the coast where a DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues until 7AM.

Also new this morning, the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for all of RI and southeastern MA from 4PM today until 5AM Saturday for the potential for gusts 40-50mph. The strongest winds are expected between 6PM and midnight before gradually diminishing overnight.

We’ll keep lots of clouds and patchy fog in place through the morning. As far as the shower risk–plan on a few showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm to be possible before 3PM. After that skies will start to clear with some sunshine late day and early evening. It will be very mild with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon and evening.

As skies clear this evening winds will increase along a cold front. That’s when isolated wind damage and power outages would be possible with gusts 40-50mph.

Winds will be blustery overnight, but will gradually diminish after midnight. Temperatures will be very mild in the evening (60s early) before cooling to the mid 40s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Beautiful Saturday, Rainy Sunday

We’re still looking at a 50-50 weekend. Warm, dry and bright on Saturday. Get outside and enjoy the day…. followed by a soaking rain by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees warmer than normal on Saturday, with light winds and plenty of sun. Highs will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s, with the warmest spots away from the coast. It stays dry Saturday evening and night, too.

Early Sunday morning also looks dry, but rain will push in by mid to late morning and turn widespread and heavy in the afternoon and evening.

This system is expected to bring a beneficial rainfall to an otherwise unusually dry month. Look for more than an inch of rain for much of our area.

Rain will end Sunday night, with strong winds developing into Monday morning.