Good morning! Hopefully everyone had a chance to enjoy the better weather the last couple of days. Although today won’t be a washout, we’ll see scattered showers and some could be heavy.

***Flood Watch has been issued for all of Rhode Island and much of southeastern Massachusetts. ***

Scattered showers expected this afternoon, some locally heavy. Muggy and humid too.

Heavy downpours and thunder move in for tonight. Some of the rain will be heavy at times which could lead to areas of flooding.

A wet start to Tuesday is expected with downpours continuing. Leave yourself some extra time when heading out the door!

When all is said and done with the rain later Tuesday, many areas will pick up 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Where the heaviest downpours set up will lead to the highest amounts.

