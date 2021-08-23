Weather Alert: Flood Watch; Henri’s Remnants Move Back Across Southern New England Today

Good morning. Are you ready for another visit from Henri? The now-tropical depression is currently stalled over southeastern New York, but it will make it’s way back across New England today, bringing more tropical downpours and thunderstorms.

In response, we remain under a FLOOD WATCH until late this evening. Some heavy downpours are possible with localized street and poor drainage flooding. Most of the showers and t’storms will fall from 3PM until 3AM Tuesday.

Rainfall totals will range from an additional 1/2″ of rain to some isolated amounts over 3″.

The good news is that the day, as a whole, won’t be a “washout”. We’re waking up to areas of dense fog but we’ll see some breaks of sun develop with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will still be a bit breezy as Henri approaches, with SSE gusts to 30 mph late day and evening.

AT THE BEACH: If you’re thinking about heading to the beach, please be very careful in the water. There is still some rough surf and a higher-than-usual risk for dangerous rip currents.

As Henri moves away tonight, the showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear our area. It stays warm and humid with patchy fog and lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday marks the start of a warm and humid stretch with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday.