Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Issued for Tonight/Thu AM;

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of RI and most of southeastern MA from this evening through late Thursday morning. A “watch” means there is the potential for localized street and poor drainage flooding and rapid rises in smaller streams and rivers. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Heaviest rain will fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute. **

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cool…mid 70s. Dry through the morning with a chance of showers late afternoon and early evening, first in areas southeast of Providence and then spreading inland. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

AT THE COAST: Generally cloudy and cool with a chance of showers by late day and evening. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers followed by periods of heavy rain overnight into early Thursday morning. Lows in the mid-60s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph gusting higher. Potential for 1-3 inches of rain

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering scattered showers, some heavy, mostly during the morning. Travel impacts during the AM commute possible, including heavy rain leading to street flooding and reduced visibility. More humid with highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Much warmer. Mostly sunny and dry… Highs in the mid 80s

