Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning, Downpours Continue through Early Afternoon

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for parts of our area including Providence, New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Taunton, East Providence, Dartmouth, Cumberland, North Providence, South Kingstown, West Warwick, Johnston, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Attleboro until 2:45pm.

This area has already seen 1-2.5″ through the night and additional heavy rain is developing and will move through this morning and early afternoon.

**A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until 6PM for all of RI and most of southeastern MA. A “watch” means there is the potential for localized street and poor drainage flooding and rapid rises in smaller streams and rivers. 1-2″ of rain has already fallen in areas southeast of Providence and an additional 1-2″ of rain is possible today. That will bring storms totals to 1-3″, with isolated amounts over 4″ possible. The heaviest rain will fall before 1PM. **

THIS MORNING: Showers with embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Localized street and poor drainage flooding is likely and could lead to delays during the AM commute. Temperatures in the 60s with northeast winds 5-12 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with lingering scattered, lighter showers. Cool and humid with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northeast winds turning west at 10-15 mph with higher gusts

AT THE BEACH: A rainy and cool day, with showers and downpours in the morning and then isolated lighter showers in the afternoon. Surf will build to 5-8 feet will lead to a moderate to high risk for rip currents.

TONIGHT: Drier with gradual clearing skies from west to east. Lows in the low to mid 60s

FRIDAY: Much warmer. Mostly sunny, muggy and dry… Highs in the mid 80s