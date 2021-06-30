Weather Alert: Final Day of The Scorching Heat and Humidity; T’Storm Threat this Evening

HEAT ADVISORY continues through 7PM Today. Feel like temperatures will climb to between 95-104 away from the immediate coast. Take it easy in the heat and check on the elderly and pets.

AIR QUALITY ALERT continues until 7PM today due to high ground level ozone concentrations which may reach or exceed unhealthy levels

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, t. Late-day (after 5pm) strong to severe storms are possible. Any storm could contain damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Highest chances for storms will be across northeast CT, Northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County Mass between 5pm to 9pm

AT THE BEACH: Hazy sun, not as hot as inland areas…. highs 80-85. Southwest winds will be breezy in the afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures in the 70-75

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some showers will contain very heavy rain. Still humid, but not as hot with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Rain, heavy at times, continues at night.

FRIDAY: Much cooler and mostly cloudy with showers through the day. Highs in the low 70s