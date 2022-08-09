***A HEAT ADVISORY continues for most of southern New England until 8 PM today. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will push the heat index to 98- 105F for several hours from the late morning through early evening ***

TODAY: Hot, breezy and very humid with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the mid to late afternoon through the evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast. The heat index will reach 100-105. Southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 25mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms in the evening taper off before midnight. Mostly cloudy and not quite as warm with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Nice! Not as hot or as humid. Becoming partly cloudy and mainly dry with a slight chance for an isolated shower…. Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast with northeast and east winds at 5-10 mph. A chance for rain overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the morning and early afternoon…. low 80s.