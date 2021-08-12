Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning Inland; Heat Index up to 100-105° This Afternoon

***A “HEAT ADVISORY” and an “EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING” for Thursday. The combination of temperatures between 90-95 and high humidity will push the heat index to near 100-105 inland today and tomorrow. The hot and humid stretch continues through Saturday.***

**DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues until 8AM. Watch for patchy dense fog that will reduce visibility to at or below 1/4 mile at times. Low clouds and fog will gradually lift and thin through mid/late morning. **

**POOR AIR QUALITY ALERT issued until this evening due to high ground level ozone concentrations. **

TODAY: Early morning fog and low clouds burning off to sunshine, very hot and humid. Highs in the lower to mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast. The heat index will climb to 100-105° away from the coast. Southwest winds 5-15 mph.

AT THE BEACH: Low clouds and fog in the morning will gradually give way to partial hazy sun. Highs in the low to mid 80s

TONIGHT: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the late evening and night. Some coastal fog possible, too. Temperatures in the 80s early…..mid 70s late night

FRIDAY: Early morning fog/clouds…becoming partly sunny, hot and very humid . Highs in the low to mid 90 inland, mid 80s at the coast. The heat index inland could climb as high as 105. Another chance for a thunderstorm in the late evening and night.