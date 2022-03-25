Good morning. Overnight downpours have moved out, with the last of the showers and fog tapering off early this morning. Skies stay generally cloudy for the morning but be patient, because by afternoon, we’ll see more breaks of sun and much milder temperatures. Highs end up near 60 inland this afternoon with mid to upper 50s at the coast. It will be quite the turnaround from yesterday. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the west-southwest at 10-15 mph.

Dry and partly cloudy skies are expected this evening and tonight, with temperatures cooling through the 40s. Overnight lows dip to the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Despite Brief Shower Risk, A Mainly Dry Weekend

We’ll wake up to some sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will build through the day, with a brief shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Don’t be surprised if you see a little hail and/or graupel in the showers with cold air aloft in the atmosphere. All said, the majority of the day remains dry. Temperatures will still be a bit above average with highs in the mid 50s with a breezy west wind at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Sunday will be cooler and blustery with highs in the upper 40s. A quick passing sprinkle or flurry is possible in the afternoon, but once again most of the day is dry.