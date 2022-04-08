Mother Nature provided an extra early wake-up call this morning as intense thunderstorms moved across RI and SE MA between 3AM and 6AM. Those storms dumped a quick 1″ or more of rain and contained vigorous lightning and even some hail. The good news is, they won’t be hanging around all day. As the rain moves out, low clouds and fog this morning will clear to mostly sunny skies. It will be a beautiful afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s inland and 50s at the coast. It stays breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

The pleasant spring weather will continue this evening with dry skies and 50s early on. Temperatures eventually cool to the low 50s with skies turning partly cloudy overnight.

THIS WEEKEND: Despite Passing Shower, A Mainly Dry Weekend

The weekend begins with the risk of a few passing showers on Saturday, especially in the first half of the day. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs still climbing to between 55-60.

Clouds and sun will mix again on Sunday. And while there’s a chance for a quick sprinkle in the afternoon, it will be a mainly dry day.