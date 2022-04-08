TODAY: Early morning heavy showers and thunderstorms ending by 6AM with clouds/fog giving way to mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures. Breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s inland and 50s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Hour by Hour//A look at the upcoming conditions for the next 36 hours »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the 50s early evening, cooling to the low 40s overnight



THIS WEEKEND: Despite Passing Shower, A Mainly Dry Weekend

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a few quick showers around, mainly in the morning. Highs 55-60

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Lows near 40 overnight

SUNDAY: Sunny start, turning partly cloudy by afternoon with a few quick sprinkles….but overall a mainly dry day. Highs in the mid 50s.