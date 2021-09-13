Weather Alert: Early AM T’Storm, Then Sunny and Warm this Afternoon

TODAY: An isolated, brief shower/t’storm possible before 8AM, then partly to mostly sunny with dropping humidity. Highs around 82 with northwest winds 5-10mph.

AT THE COAST: Partly cloudy morning and then mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon. Not as windy as Sunday and not as rough in the water. Still, there is a moderate risk for rip currents, with the surf at 4-5 feet.

TONIGHT: A pleasant and dry evening and then turning partly cloudy overnight with an isolated shower… Cooler with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler, wit highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds turning southeast at 5-10 mph. A slight chance of a shower at night.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm, humid and breezy. Highs around 83. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. A chance of t’storms at night.