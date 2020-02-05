Weather Alert: Drying Out Today, Icy Mix to Rain Late Tonight through Thursday

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for late tonight into Thursday morning. It includes interior parts of RI and SE MA, including Warwick, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Woonsocket, Foster, Glocester, Attleboro, Taunton, Foxboro, Wrentham, etc. We’re concerned about a period of sleet and freezing rain after midnight into early Thursday. This could make for a slick and slow morning commute, especially well inland. **

TODAY: Early morning scattered light rain and snow showers will end by 7AM in most spots. Then mostly cloudy and cooler with some breaks of sun developing in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TONIGHT: Another round of precipitation arrives late after midnight—with a mixture of wet snow, sleet and/or freezing rain. Travel could be slick and slow into the pre-dawn hours. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s inland and low 30s at the coast.

THURSDAY: An icy mix of sleet and freezing rain in the early morning hours, potentially leading to slick travel. Mixture will change to plain rain from south to north through the morning. Rain showers continue in the afternoon… Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A widespread and heavy rain develops. Localized street and poor drainage is possible. Temperatures staying near 40.

FRIDAY: Rain showers, steadiest and heaviest in the morning…may end as lighter snow showers late day and evening. Highs 45-50 by noon , then falling rapidly towards evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Few early evening snow showers, otherwise clearing skies, windy and much colder. Lows near 20 by dawn Saturday.