Weather Alert: Dry Today, Winter Weather Advisory NW RI Tonight

We finally have a dry day ahead today…. but the break is short-lived. Our next round of precipitation moves in tonight and will briefly start with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain well inland. In response the National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for NW RI from 11PM tonight until 9AM on Thursday. A small slushy accumulation (mostly on grass), and some minor impacts to travel is possible.

Ahead of that…. today is the pick of the week! It will be dry and cool with sunshine giving way to increasing cloud late day clouds. Temperatures will once again be milder than normal with highs in the mid 40s.

Clouds will thicken this evening and tonight with dry skies through 11PM. And then in the overnight hours, our next batch of precipitation moves in. The air will be cold enough for some inland spots to see wet snow or sleet overnight before making a quick change to all rain by the Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures will stay above freezing in most locations, keeping travel impacts minimal. Rain will continue on Thursday, falling heavy at times in the morning before tapering to showers in the afternoon. Expect a breezy and mild day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It turns drier and much colder Thursday night into Friday.





