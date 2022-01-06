Weather Alert: Dry Today; Winter Storm Warning for Friday

**A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for all of RI and most of southeastern MA (except Cape/Islands) from 1AM Friday to 7PM Friday. A moderate snow storm is likely with heavy, accumulating snow falling throughout Friday morning. Total accumulations of 4-8″ expected. This will cause significant travel issues on Friday morning with gradually improving conditions Friday afternoon. **

FORECAST ACCUMULATIONS BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON

STORM TIMELINE

More details on the storm in a moment….

As for today, please watch for a few slick spots this morning as temperatures have cooled to near freezing in NW RI early this morning. Otherwise, it is a pleasant January day, with mainly sunny skies and diminishing winds. Highs will be near 40.

Clouds will increase this evening and early tonight with snow developing after 2AM. Roads becoming slick and snow covered by the Friday morning commute… lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow will be falling heavy in the morning, tapering off by early afternoon. Snowfall rates near 1″/hour are possible in the early and mid-morning. By noon, most areas will have picked up between 4-8″ of snow, with temperatures staying in the upper 20s to low 30s most of the day. Winds won’t be a big factor DURING the heavy snow, with gusts to 15 mph, but north winds will increase in the afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph as the storm departs.

The afternoon dries out from west to east with some breaks of sun developing late day. Dry skies and improving travel conditions are expected by the late afternoon and evening.

Look for clear skies, windy and sharply colder temperatures with lows in the ‘teens