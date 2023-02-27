Good morning. We’re in a WEATHER ALERT with a winter storm on the way tonight and Tuesday, bringing accumulating snow and significant travel/school impacts. By Tuesday afternoon/evening we’re expecting as much as 4-7 inches across most of Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, MA, with 2-4 inches for southeastern Massachusetts from New Bedford up to Plymouth and a little less on the Cape and islands due to potential mixing.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Providence, Kent and South Counties and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southeastern RI and southeastern MA from 7PM tonight until 7PM Tuesday

Meanwhile, this morning is starting off with a light snow shower, bringing a fresh coating of snow and a few slick spots for the AM commute. Otherwise, the day starts off with sunshine before giving way to increasing clouds late in the day. It will be cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Accumulating snow moves in between 9PM and midnight. Steadiest and heaviest of the snow falls between midnight and 7AM Tuesday. Temperatures will be between 25-30 overnight.

A difficult morning commute is expected with snow-covered roads and likely school cancellations and delays.

Snow begins to get lighter after 7AM but continue through much of the day. Snow may mix with some sleet/rain at the coast throughout the day as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 30s.

Snow/mix tapers off Tuesday evening with some clearing overnight.