Good morning. An early heads up for a “Weather Alert” day on Wednesday as a strong cold front brings a round of heavy rain and strong winds. New this morning, a “Wind Advisory” has been issued for all of RI, central and SE MA from 1PM Wednesday to 1AM Thursday due to the potential of strong south winds gusting 45-55 mph. Isolated wind damage and power outages are possible.



We’ll talk much more about that part of the forecast in a moment. But first, a quiet, cool and mostly sunny day is ahead. Temperatures are much cooler to start the day, and a layer of heavy frost has developed. Give yourself a few extra minutes to clear the car windshield if it was parked outside overnight.

Temperatures will be cooler than average through the day, but with light winds and plenty of sun, it’s a pleasant late November day.

Dry skies continue tonight with lows falling to the mid 30s. After midnight, temperatures will gradually start to rise, reaching the 40s by dawn.

Tomorrow morning’s commute looks fine, but by afternoon, rain will be moving in and winds will be increasing. The height of the rain/wind is expected between 5-9PM, coinciding with the evening commute and making for some slower travel.





In addition to downpours and localized street flooding, winds will be increasing with peak gusts 45-55 mph in our area.

A quick 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is possible.

IMPACTS:

Slow travel

Street Flooding

Isolated Wind Damage and Power Outages

It’s a fast moving front, with drier conditions returning by 11PM. Temperatures will be very mild in the afternoon and evening (near 60!) but then rapidly fall into the 30s after midnight. Brisk winds, chilly air return for Thursday.