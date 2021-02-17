Weather Alert: Dry Today, Snow/Sleet Thursday and Friday

WINTER STORM WATCH issued for Thursday into Friday. Light snow develops during the day on Thursday with 3″ to 7″ of snow expected from late Thursday through late Friday. Travel impacts expected

TODAY: Mostly sunny, chilly and dry. Breezy in the morning with diminishing winds in the afternoon…. Highs 30-35. Northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

TONIGHT: Cold and dry with mostly clear skies early giving way to increasing clouds… lows near 20.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with light snow developing by early afternoon and turning steadier and heavier in the evening. Highs in the low 30s.

THU. NIGHT: Mix of snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s

FRIDAY: Snow and sleet in the morning, changing to snow showers by afternoon and continuing through Friday night.. Highs near 35

***TOTAL SNOW: 3 TO 7″ from late Thursday through Friday (Check Back For Updates)***

