Good morning. A large storm system that has been making headlines as it’s moved across the country will reach New England tonight and Friday. As we’ve been talking about all week, the storm track supports a WINDSWEPT RAIN for Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.

Ahead of the unsettled weather, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for coastal areas. This is in effect from 4AM Friday until 7PM Friday. East winds could gust to 40-50 mph leading to isolated wind damage and power outages. **

It stays dry today, with skies becoming cloudy. It won’t be as windy or as cold with highs in the low 40s. Northeast winds will be around 5-12 mph.

The evening remains mainly dry with rain pushing in by 11pm. Widespread rain is expected overnight with lows in the upper 30s early before climbing back into the 40s. East winds increase to 15-20 mph with higher gusts.

A windswept rain, heavy at times, will continue throughout Friday. Rainfall amounts up to 1″ to 2″ are expected with highs in the mid 40s. Gale Warnings are likely for mariners

Lingering rain and blustery winds continue on Friday night. After midnight, rain showers will mix with and change to wet snow showers before ending Saturday morning. Lows fall to the mid 30 by dawn.

While no accumulating snow is expected here, higher elevations of western and northern New England will see some significant snowfall. Some areas could pick up as much as 1ft to 1.5ft of snow.