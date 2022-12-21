Good morning. All eyes are on a powerful storm that will be impacting travel from the Plains and Great Lakes to the Northeast in the next few days. For our area, the forecast remains on track with strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding Thursday night and Friday in southern New England. More on that storm system in a moment.

We’re also in the final hours of fall with winter officially beginning at 4:47PM today with the winter solstice. Like the last few days, today will be mostly sunny, cool and dry, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight is cold and dry with increasing clouds. Lows drop to the mid 20s

LATE WEEK STORM: Windswept Rain Thursday Night Into Friday

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s. Shortly after sunset rain will begin to move in, turning widespread and heavy at times Thursday night.

A wind driven rain and potential damaging gusts are likely by Friday morning. The center of the storm is expected to track over the Great Lakes. That puts New England on the “warm side” of the storm system. Temperatures are forecast to soar into the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon, bringing a wind-driven rain to our area.

The stormy weather quickly clears out on Friday evening and night, and a blast of cold air moves in. An early call on storm impacts:

Rain: Up to 1-3″

Up to 1-3″ Wind: South-southeast gusts 50-60 mph

South-southeast gusts 50-60 mph Minor to Moderate Coastal Flooding Possible at Friday morning’s high tide (around 7AM)

Possible at Friday morning’s high tide (around 7AM) Impacts: Slow travel, potential flight delays/cancellations Localized flooding street flooding. Potential coastal flooding at high tide Friday A.M. scattered wind damage and power outages



COASTAL FLOOD WATCH

Late Thursday Night Into Friday Afternoon. High Tide Friday morning at 7:15 am. Minor to moderate coastal flooding possible

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY: Windy Dry And Frigid

Unseasonably chilly and blustery conditions are expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The skies look dry but gusty and frigid. Wind chills on Christmas Eve night and Christmas Morning will be in the single digits.