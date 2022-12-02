Good morning. Another round of rain and wind is on the way for Saturday. Details on that in a moment. Ahead of the unsettled weather, we squeeze in a pleasant December day. Skies are sunny and temperatures are cool. Winds will be much lighter, though, making it more comfortable to be out and about. Afternoon highs reach the mid 40s, with west winds turning south-southwest at 5-12 mph.

It’s a clear and cool start to Friday night, with increasing clouds as the night goes on. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s early in the night and then gradually rising into the 40s to near 50 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy, Windy Saturday; Cool and Dry Sunday

While skies initially are dry early Saturday morning, rain moves in from west to east in the mid to late morning and is widespread during the afternoon.

Rain tapers off early Saturday evening with around 1/2″ of rain expected. Despite the wet weather, rainfall amounts are not anticipated to be excessive. Temperatures soar to near 60° with southwest gusts 35-50 mph in the afternoon. Any damage or outages look to be very isolated, but make sure to secure outdoor holiday decorations.

Skies clear Saturday night, with a cool, dry and mostly sunny day lined up for Sunday.