Weather Alert: Dry Today, Rain and Snow Likely Tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Providence County from 11PM Tonight until 12PM Saturday. A mix of rain and heavy wet snow will lead to some travel impacts tonight, including reduced visibility. Accumulations are possible on grass and cars, but most roads will be wet.

TODAY: Dry and cool. Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 51. Clouds increasing by evening.

TONIGHT: Dry through 8PM. A chilly rain moves in late evening and overnight, mixing with and changing to heavy wet snow in northern RI. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some accumulations are possible north and west of Providence:

Coastal areas: Rain

Providence, Coventry, Pawtucket, West Warwick, East Providence: Slushy coating that gets washed away by rain

NW RI: Woonsocket, Lincoln, Smithfield, Cumberland: 1-2″ . Burrillville, Foster, Glocester: 2-3″ with isolated amounts to 4″ possible.



SATURDAY: Cloudy raw and chilly with light rain and snow showers during the morning, lingering clouds and pockets of drizzle and mist in the afternoon and evening. Chilly with highs only in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing, dry and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s

SUNDAY: Nicer day. Partly sunny skies and much warmer than Saturday. Highs mid to upper 50s