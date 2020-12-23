Weather Alert: Dry Today, Power Outages/Flooding Likely

Good morning. We have a quiet weather day today, with a significant storm system— with likely flooding rains and damaging wind gusts/power outages likely late Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day.

Ahead of the stormy weather, a “HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued. It’s in effect from tomorrow evening (Christmas Eve) through Christmas Day/Friday afternoon. We’re expecting south wind gusts 50-65mph.

We’ll talk more about that storm in a moment…. as for today, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies and near normal high temperatures–around 40 this afternoon. That’s a bit cooler than yesterday.

It stays dry tonight with temperatures gradually warming after midnight.

It stays dry on Thursday/Christmas Eve “day” with increasing clouds and much milder temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will climb to 50-55 with increasing wind gusts. By the end of the day, south-southeast gusts 30mph+ are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD: Flooding Rain, Damaging Winds Possible Christmas Morning

A potent storm system is still on track to impact our area Christmas Eve night and Christmas day, bringing heavy rain and strong damaging winds.

IMPACTS:

  • FLOODING: The combination of melting snow and heavy rain will likely lead to street and poor drainage flooding and the potential for smaller stream and river flooding. Heaviest 2AM to noon
  • WIND: South gusts 45-65 mph will lead to scattered and potentially widespread wind damage and power outages. Strongest 2AM to 12PM
  • TRAVEL: Street flooding and poor visibility in fog will make for difficult travel conditions late Christmas eve night (after 10PM) through Christmas morning.

The rain moves out during the afternoon, with falling temperatures and gusty winds. Highs near 60 in the morning will cool to the 40s in the afternoon and 20s at night.

CHRISTMAS RECORDS?

While the forecast does not have temperatures QUITE this warm, the record high temperature for Christmas Day is 64 degrees from 2015.

