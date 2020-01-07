Weather Alert: Dry Today, Light Snow Tonight

Good morning! We are tracking a fast-moving storm system that will clip southern New England with a little bit of snow tonight. Ahead of the wintry weather, a nice January day is on the way. Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds. Winds will be light and temperatures will be running a bit milder than normal, with highs in the low 40s.

The evening commute will be dry, but after 9PM some light snow will begin to develop. The coastline may briefly start as rain, but a quick switch to snow is expected. Snow will continue for several hours overnight before ending between 4AM-7AM. A coating to up to 2″ of snow is anticipated. Right now, the higher amounts (up to 2″) are expected to be in southeastern MA. The main impact will be the potential for slippery travel overnight and for the early Wednesday morning commute.

Skies turn partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A strong cold front will sweep through late day, bringing increasing winds and falling temperatures. A brief shot of chilly air is expected on Thursday, with wind chills 5-10° by morning.