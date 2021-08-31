Weather Alert: Dry Today; Ida’s Remnants to Bring Heavy Rain Late Wednesday-Thursday

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, lower humidity. Highs in the mid 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. West winds 5-12 mph

AT THE BEACH: A mix of sun and clouds, warm and dry… low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry comfortable. 70s in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s late night

IDA’S REMNANTS TO BRING SIGNFICANT RAIN

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of southern New England ahead Ida’s remnants. What’s left of the storm will bring tropical downpours with 3-4″+ of rain expected. There could be significant flash flooding of streets and poor drainage areas. In addition, local rivers and streams will need to be carefully monitored as a rapid rise in water levels is expected.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds through the morning with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain becomes widespread and heavy at in the late evening and night, leading to localized street and poor drainage flooding.

THURSDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 2PM. Ida’s remnants will bring widespread heavy rain in the morning with the potential for significant flash flooding to streets, poor drainage areas and some rivers and streams. Poor travel is possible during the morning commute. Rain gradually tapers off in the afternoon and evening. Cool and breezy with northeast gusts 20-30 mph. Highs near 70.