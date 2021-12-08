Weather Alert: Dry this Morning; Light Snow/Mix this Afternoon through Early Tonight

The forecast for today and tonight remains on track. A minor event is expected with dry conditions for the morning commute. By afternoon some light, scattered rain and snow showers develop and then change to light snow in the evening before ending at night.

Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible, with roadways remaining most wet. Areas north of Providence have the best shot at an inch of snow and will need to be watched for some slick spots developing on untreated roads.

Light snow ends just after midnight, clearing by dawn Thursday. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Cool and dry weather returns for Thursday with highs in the low 40s.