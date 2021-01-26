Weather Alert: Dry Start, with Snow Developing Late Day/Evening

Good morning. It’s been a relatively snow-free month so far, but that snow drought comes to an end late day. It’s not a big storm system by any stretch, but some small accumulations and potential travel impacts are expected this evening and tonight. It’s another cold and dry start to the day with some partial sun this morning giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Light snow will develop by late afternoon or early evening. It will be seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. East winds 5-10 mph. Snow will turn steadier as the evening goes on and could lead to slippery roads.

Steady snow early in the night will taper to lighter off/on snow showers after midnight.

Small accumulations of 1-3″ expected. Watch for slick roads and reduced visibility at times. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Some slippery travel conditions are expected Wednesday morning, with cloudy skies and damp conditions. Additional off and on light snow and rain showers are expected through the day, with minor accumulations (less than 1″) possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

