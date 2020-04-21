Breaking News
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon with damaging winds, hail
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Alert: Dry Start, Windy and Stormy Finish Today

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! It’s going to be a cold, bright and frosty start to the day. The sunshine from early on will give way to increasing clouds and increasing winds by the afternoon, followed by stormy weather late day and early evening.

While an isolated shower is possible by mid-day, most of the showers and thunderstorms fall between 3PM and 8PM as a strong cold front approaches and moves through.

We are concerned for the risk of strong and severe thunderstorms, capable of bringing damaging wind gusts, hail, downpours and lightning.

In addition, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for 2PM to 7PM today for all of RI, southeastern MA and eastern CT. South wind gusts to 50 mph are possible along and ahead of the cold front. Winds of that strength could cause isolated damage to trees and power lines leading to some power outages.

Skies will clear quickly and temperatures will drop rapidly this evening and tonight. It will be windy with northwest gusts 30-40mph and overnight lows near 32.

Chilly winds continue on Wednesday with gusts to 40mph and highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com