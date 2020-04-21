Weather Alert: Dry Start, Windy and Stormy Finish Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a cold, bright and frosty start to the day. The sunshine from early on will give way to increasing clouds and increasing winds by the afternoon, followed by stormy weather late day and early evening.

While an isolated shower is possible by mid-day, most of the showers and thunderstorms fall between 3PM and 8PM as a strong cold front approaches and moves through.

We are concerned for the risk of strong and severe thunderstorms, capable of bringing damaging wind gusts, hail, downpours and lightning.

In addition, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for 2PM to 7PM today for all of RI, southeastern MA and eastern CT. South wind gusts to 50 mph are possible along and ahead of the cold front. Winds of that strength could cause isolated damage to trees and power lines leading to some power outages.

Skies will clear quickly and temperatures will drop rapidly this evening and tonight. It will be windy with northwest gusts 30-40mph and overnight lows near 32.

Chilly winds continue on Wednesday with gusts to 40mph and highs in the upper 40s.