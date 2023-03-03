Good morning. Our next round of wintry weather is on the way for tonight. It will bring a messy mix of precipitation into our area. In advance of the system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued due to expected slippery travel for northern and western parts of our area from 7PM this evening until 7PM Saturday, including Providence County, Western Kent County and northern Bristol County in MA. Towns/cities in the advisory include: Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry and West Greenwich, Taunton and Attleboro.

Accumulations of 1″ to 3″ confined to NW RI, and the rest of the area seeing a small accumulation that gets washed away as we change to rain from south to north. Wind gusts up to 45mph expected along the coast on Saturday morning **

Travel today is fine as it stays dry through both the morning and evening commute. Morning sun gives way to increasing afternoon clouds. Highs reach the low to mid 40s. North winds turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

Skies are dry to start in the evening, then a messy mixture of wet snow and sleet after 9pm, changing to rain from south to north later at night.

Roads could become slushy and slick, especially early in the night. Lows 30-35.

***Snow/sleet accumulations before the change to rain***

NW RI : 1-3″

: Central RI and Northern Bristol County MA : Coating to 1″, then washing away

: Coating to 1″, then washing away Coast: Slushy coatings, then washing away

By Saturday morning, temperatures have warmed above freezing. So while lingering rain, wet snow, and sleet continues, no accumulations are expected.

It will be a windy day, with northeast winds 15-25 mph, gusts to 30-35 mph. Wind gusts along the coast up to 40-45 mph.

Skies gradually clear Saturday night, with lows falling into the 20s. Gusty winds will help to dry out the pavement, but a few icy spots are possible late. Sunday will be dry and cool with highs in the low 40s.