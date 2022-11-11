Good morning and thank you to Veterans for your service to our country.

The day ahead will see changeable conditions as we track the remnants of Nicole racing up the eastern seaboard. The morning is dry with patchy fog and mild temperatures for any parades and ceremonies. Clouds will be increasing with mid-day highs near 70. That’s more than 10 degrees above average.

The afternoon turns cloudy with a passing shower early, followed by scattered downpours after 3pm.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Winds will be increasing by the evening, too, with a period of strong southerly gusts expected overnight and into Saturday morning. A “Wind Advisory” has been issued for areas south of Providence, where there’s the potential for some gusts between 45-55mph.

Winds of that strength will lead to a lot of downed leaves, and there could be isolated pockets of wind damage and power outages. Widespread issues are NOT expected.

Ocean, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

At the same time, our area will be dealing with scattered downpours as the remnants of Nicole are absorbed by a frontal system that will be moving through the northeastern US.

Rainfall amounts will top out around 1″ to 1.5″ in our area. If you’re traveling tonight or early Saturday watch for leaf-clogged storm drains leading to localized street flooding.

It stays very mild overnight, with temperatures in the 60s.

Skies rapidly clear by late Saturday morning, leading to a sunny and unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s! Get out and enjoy it, because it will be back to much cooler weather on Sunday.