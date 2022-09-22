Good morning. It’s a “Weather Alert” day, as an approaching strong cold front brings stormy weather to southern New England. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected from mid morning through late-afternoon. Some storms could be severe with heavy downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Most of the rain holds off until after the morning commute, with just a spotty shower or t’storm before 8AM

The heaviest rain and highest risk for severe weather is between noon and 4PM.

Temperatures will be rather warm the first half of the day, reaching the low 70s by noon… however, as the cold front pushes through, temperatures will rapidly drop through the 60s in the afternoon.

About 1/2″ to 1.5″ of rain is expected with isolated higher amounts. The rain tapers off by late day with clearing before sunset.

Southwest winds turning northwest 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph, but much stronger in any localized thunderstorms.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Hurricane Fiona will stay well offshore, but swells from the distant storm will begin to reach the coast this afternoon. Large, battering waves and dangerous rip currents are expected at the coast and off-shore, with wave heights as high as 5-9 feet later today through Friday evening.

HURRICANE FIONA

Of course, we also have fall arriving this evening. The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 9:03PM EDT.

Right on schedule, the coolest air since mid/late May will be moving into southern New England tongiht through Saturday morning. Lows cool into the 40s tonight, with highs only near 60 Friday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will add to the chilly feel.

By Saturday morning, some areas could dip to the 30s!